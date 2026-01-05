Why Ruben Amorim was sacked by Man Utd: Truth behind power struggle claims, decision not to sign a new midfielder and lack of progress

Amorim stubbornly refused to waver in his belief that a 3-4-3 system would deliver the rewards United are after, despite it being pointed out to him on a regular basis that an expensively-assembled squad lacked specialist performers to fit that tactical blueprint.

With it impossible to escape the brightest of spotlights, Amorim took to airing his grievances in public following a 1-1 draw with Leeds. With those working above him accused of failing to support his cause, it took less than 24 hours for the axe to fall.

The Red Devils said in a brief statement on the club’s official website: "With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!