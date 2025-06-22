As Mamelodi Sundowns go about their business at the FIFA Club World Cup, their PSL rivals can’t help but shake in their boots.

Sundowns’ exploits at the global club competition have served as a stark reminder of just how strong they are when compared to their local rivals.

The Tshwane giants have been rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest clubs in the world in the competition held in the United States, and have held their own.

They suffered a narrow 4-3 loss to German giants Borussia Dortmund last time out, with their lively performance winning the hearts of many football lovers.

Sundowns’ impressive showing at such a high level will have been a cause for concern for their Mzansi rivals like Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The two Soweto giants continue to fight what is increasingly looking like a losing battle as they look to stop Sundowns’ domestic dominance.

Here, GOAL looks at just why Sundowns look set to continue their stranglehold of the Premier Soccer League based on their Club World Cup win exploits.