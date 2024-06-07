Wayne Rooney Birmingham GFXGetty
Richard Mills

Why did Wayne Rooney fail at Birmingham? Blues goalkeeper explains what went wrong during England legend's short-lived stint at Tom Brady-owned club

Wayne RooneyBirminghamJohn RuddyLeague OneChampionship

Birmingham City goalkeeper John Ruddy has shed light on why Wayne Rooney's short-lived spell as manager proved to be such a disaster.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Eustace sacked despite guiding Birmingham to sixth
  • Rooney replaced him but lasted just 15 matches
  • Ruddy explains why his Blues stint didn't work out
Article continues below