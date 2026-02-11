Why did Kaizer Chiefs retain Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef after firing their former boss Nasreddine Nabi? Motaung clarifies the matter

Kaizer Chiefs Football Manager Bobby Motaung insists they decided against letting Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef go to sustain the consistency in the team.

"The planning and the consistency that we kept with the technical staff and the planning last season and this season in terms of player acquisitions and looking at what type of quality players we've got now. It's not easy for some of them because some started this season, some started last season, and it's not easy for them, too," he told the media.

“We're not yet where we want to be in terms of scoring those goals that we need and achieving what we're looking for. But if you look at the consistency of us keeping the technical staff and obviously managing the squad, it's helped us a lot. It's helping us a lot, even for the future. Even for the future, look at the generation that we've got now.

“It's a young generation, and they need, they really need to be given time and competition. But keeping the technical staff was more important," Motaung concluded.