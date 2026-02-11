Why did Kaizer Chiefs retain Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef after firing their former boss Nasreddine Nabi? Motaung clarifies the matter
From being a team to 'Betrayal Football'
When Nasreddine Nabi left AS FAR Rabat for a new adventure with Kaizer Chiefs, he chose to work with Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.
However, when he was fired just six games into the Premier Soccer League season, the duo was retained, much to the surprise of many fans who branded them 'Betrayal Football'.
Motaung explains the logic behind retaining the duo
Kaizer Chiefs Football Manager Bobby Motaung insists they decided against letting Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef go to sustain the consistency in the team.
"The planning and the consistency that we kept with the technical staff and the planning last season and this season in terms of player acquisitions and looking at what type of quality players we've got now. It's not easy for some of them because some started this season, some started last season, and it's not easy for them, too," he told the media.
“We're not yet where we want to be in terms of scoring those goals that we need and achieving what we're looking for. But if you look at the consistency of us keeping the technical staff and obviously managing the squad, it's helped us a lot. It's helping us a lot, even for the future. Even for the future, look at the generation that we've got now.
“It's a young generation, and they need, they really need to be given time and competition. But keeping the technical staff was more important," Motaung concluded.
What have the co-coaches done so far?
Locally, Chiefs have not delivered in domestic competitions under Kaze and Ben Youssef, as their supporters and stakeholders at large anticipated.
The team fell at the first hurdle in the Carling Knockout against Stellenbosch, before falling to the same side in the Nedbank Round of 32.
However, in the Premier Soccer League, things have been promising for Amakhosi as they are among the title contenders. Currently, they are placed third on the table with 30 points, just five less than the leaders, Orlando Pirates.
Furthermore, Chiefs will make the quarter-final of the CAF Confederation Cup by avoiding defeat in their final Group D game away at Zamalek this weekend.
The massive assignment for the Soweto giants
Chiefs and Zamalek played to a 1-1 draw in the last meeting played in Polokwane just before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) break.
On Saturday, Amakhosi will need to avoid defeat in Ismailia to advance to the last eight. They are currently on 10 points in their pool, two more than their opponents, who are second.
Al Masry are third with seven points, but ZESCO United have been eliminated.