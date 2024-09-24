Why did Christian Pulisic flop at Chelsea? Olivier Giroud explains what's changed for USMNT star at AC Milan as he backs former team-mate to lead Serie A giants to silverware
Olivier Giroud has explained why USMNT star Christian Pulisic flopped at Chelsea, before going on to become an “important player” for AC Milan.
- American won Champions League with Blues
- Faced fierce competition for places
- Has thrived after moving to Italy in 2023