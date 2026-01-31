Getty Images Sport
Why Chelsea sensation Estevao has been left out of squad for Premier League clash with West Ham
Chelsea boss Rosenior reveals why Estevao is missing
Ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League game against Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham, Estevao was a notable absentee when the team sheets arrived in west London.
And when asked why the 18-year-old winger was missing from the squad before kick-off, Chelsea boss Rosenior revealed the youngster has had to return to Brazil for “personal reasons”.
“Unfortunately for personal reasons Estevao has had to go home,” Rosenior told Sky Sports ahead of the game. “My love and my thoughts are with him and his family at this moment and I just hope he’s okay.”
Rosenior - who has made an impressive start to life at Chelsea following his appointment earlier this month - has made seven changes to the side that beat Napoli 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Hato; Caicedo, Fernandez (c); Gittens, Palmer, Garnacho; Delap
Chelsea substitutes: Sharman-Lowe, James, Acheampong, Fofana, Cucurella, Andrey Santos, Neto, Joao Pedro, Guiu
- Getty Images Sport
Brazil international has been in fine form for the Blues
Estevao has been in fine form for Chelsea in recent weeks, with the former Palmeiras ace having become the second-youngest Blues player to score and assist in a Premier League match in the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace last Sunday.
Following his move from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras, Estevao has scored six goals in 29 appearances for Chelsea, while he has also recorded two assists for Rosenior’s men.
Hailing Estevao’s excellent impact against Palace, Rosenior said “He is a player with special abilities, special talent. He’s been ill but every time he’s been on the pitch so far with me he’s been outstanding.
“Off the pitch, I know his family are here with him and the club have worked really hard to help him settle. I also know Andrey Santos and Joao Pedro have helped him settle into this country.
“On the pitch, with any 18-year-old, you have to manage his minutes, and manage the games which you think are the right moments for him to have an impact. I’ll keep doing that because I want him to have an outstanding season, and I want him to have an outstanding career as well.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Rosenior says West Ham clash is Chelsea's 'biggest game'
Looking to build on the wins over Charlton Athletic, Brentford, Pafos, Crystal Palace and Napoli across the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League respectively, Rosenior described Chelsea’s game against West Ham as the “biggest game of the season” in his pre-match press conference on Friday.
“I’m going to find out so much,” Rosenior told reporters. “We have really good players, but if you want to be a consistent winning team, these are the games where you have to step forward and not be complacent.
“After an amazing win in Italy, to come back three days later, I want to see the consistency levels of the group. That’s why for me this is a massive mark of where we’re really at.”
- Getty Images Sport
Nuno's West Ham head to Stamford Bridge in good spirits
Meanwhile, West Ham are looking to maintain their revival under head coach Nuno after putting together a three-game winning run across the league and the FA Cup.
While the Hammers are currently 18th and five points adrift of safety, the club are in good spirits following successive wins over Queens Park Rangers, Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland.
“I’m not surprised Nuno has put his stamp on the team,” Rosenior said of West Ham. “All of his teams have always been really organised without the ball, whether that’s in a 4-4-2 or a 5-4-1 shape, and they’ve always been very good in transition moments.
“[Jarrod] Bowen and [Crysencio] Summerville are real threats for them and that’s something we’ve spoken about.”
Advertisement