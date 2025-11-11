Why always Sipho Chaine? Abdeslam Ouaddou explains why he sticks with Bafana Bafana goalkeeper despite defending his rotational policy at Orlando Pirates

“I think the daily work with the goalkeepers is very important; it’s a special department. The mentality of a goalkeeper is special, and they are in their own world,” Ouaddou said, as per FARPost.

“We cannot compare them to the rest of the players; it’s a different mentality. We always have to communicate with them, trust them, and give them confidence. I know that I have four good goalkeepers, but now Sipho is doing well," he explained.

“It’s a department that is very important for me; it’s not easy to change because when you have strength like that and clean sheets, it’s very sensitive to change."

“What I can tell you is that I have a fantastic goalkeeper, hard-working, very focused on the project. I’m very happy about Buthelezi, Dladla, and Visagie. They are doing a good job at the club.”