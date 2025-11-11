Why always Sipho Chaine? Abdeslam Ouaddou explains why he sticks with Bafana Bafana goalkeeper despite defending his rotational policy at Orlando Pirates
- Backpage
Why always Chaine?
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has explained why he has stuck with Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.
Chaine has been a regular figure in Bucs' starting line-ups regardless of which competition the Soweto giants are playing in.
Although some departments have seen changes in personnel, Chaine has been maintained, and now Ouaddou has revealed why he has stuck with the goalkeeper.
- Backpage
'Very sensitive to change'
“I think the daily work with the goalkeepers is very important; it’s a special department. The mentality of a goalkeeper is special, and they are in their own world,” Ouaddou said, as per FARPost.
“We cannot compare them to the rest of the players; it’s a different mentality. We always have to communicate with them, trust them, and give them confidence. I know that I have four good goalkeepers, but now Sipho is doing well," he explained.
“It’s a department that is very important for me; it’s not easy to change because when you have strength like that and clean sheets, it’s very sensitive to change."
“What I can tell you is that I have a fantastic goalkeeper, hard-working, very focused on the project. I’m very happy about Buthelezi, Dladla, and Visagie. They are doing a good job at the club.”
- Backpage
Chaine trusted
Under Oauddou, Chaine has started all games for Pirates this season, and his record is also impressive: 19 appearances across all competitions, 12 clean sheets, and eight goals conceded.
- Backpage
Rotation policy
Just recently, Oauddou defended his rotational policy at Pirates and said it is meant to give all his players fair chances to compete. However, it seems the policy does not apply to the goalkeeping department.
“I have faith in all my players. I think you have seen how I’ve been working since the beginning of this season; I tried to rotate the players because we’re playing many competitions, so I have faith in all my players,” Ouaddou explained recently.
“You have to trust them; you have to show them you trust them – you have to give them chances. It’s what we’re doing. If you don’t trust the group, it can be difficult to manage the group, and it’s this group that can make you win a competition."
“You can win a game with 11 players, but if you want to win titles, you need to trust your whole group. It’s what we’re doing with Orlando Pirates; the mentality is good, I like it, and we have to continue like that.”
- Backpage
Who has been affected most by the policy?
Tshegofatso Mabasa and Thalente Mbatha, who were Bucs' key players last season under Jose Riveiro, have been heavily affected by Ouaddou's rotation policy.
Although some stars have seen their playtime reduced with the policy implemented, some players who are considered fringe have been given chances.
Just recently, Cemran Dansin was surprisingly started in a high-stakes encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns. The youngster stole the show as he magnificently struck to help Pirates claim a point against the Tshwane giants in Pretoria.