The Manchester City marksman has finished as the top scorer in each of the past two seasons, so can anyone keep him from a three-peat?

Given the amount of sport that has dominated the summer months, you'd be forgiven for not realising that the new Premier League season is now just a few days away. And so while teams are still finessing their transfer business and making final tactical tweaks, everything is pretty much in place for the 2024-25 campaign to begin.

That means its predictions season, and here at GOAL we're no different. Over the next week our writers will be giving their takes on all the biggest issues, from the teams who are likely to be scrapping for survival to those who will be fighting for top-four finishes and the title, and everything in between.

First up, we've taken a look at the Golden Boot race, and had our say on who we believe will finish as the division's top scorer in 2024-25: