While Orlando Pirates parade new signings, Kaizer Chiefs fans ask: Where is the shiny, new striker who will fire Nasreddine Nabi’s revolution to life?

The Soweto Derby rivalry might not be on the pitch right now, but off the field, the Buccaneers are thrashing Amakhosi 8–0 in the transfer market.

Just days after unveiling their new coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates confirmed the arrival of eight new players, clearly not wasting a second of pre-season prep.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs supporters are still refreshing their feeds, waiting for news of announcements and just one clinical striker to arrive at Naturena. Under Nasreddine Nabi, the absence of a goal-hungry forward is becoming harder to ignore. So, where is Chiefs’ new No. 9? Who is actually on the radar? And is there a master plan or just mayhem?

Here, GOAL dives into the ongoing striker search, the names being considered, the hurdles in negotiations and why fans are right to demand clarity.

