Where Kaizer Chiefs lucky? Miguel Cardoso believes 'it was clear that my team was tired' & Nasreddine Nabi insists Amakhosi will 'finish higher' in PSL standings despite defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns
Masandawana maintained their supremacy over Premier Soccer League rivals Amakhosi following a hard-fought victory in Atteridgeville.
- Sundowns edge Chiefs in Tshwane
- Downs star Ribeiro scored the goal
- Nabi and Cardoso react to the result