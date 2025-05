The Brazilians marched to victory over the Citizens to boost chances of reclaiming the Premier Soccer League title.

Mamelodi Sundowns set themselves on course for an eighth straight PSL title with a 2-0 victory over Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium.

The Brazilians continue enjoying a 12-point lead and are two wins away from being confirmed as the 2024/25 champions.

Fans reacted to Sundowns' win and GOAL runs through what they were saying.