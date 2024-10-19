Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, October 2024BackPagePix
Clifton Mabasa

'When you poke the bear that's what happens' - Clinton Larsen delights in Magesi FC win over Orlando Pirates as Jose Riveiro rues poor defending after Thabiso Sesane horror show

The two coaches reacted to the result after Larsen guided Dikwena Tsa Meetse to a win over his former club in the Carling Knockout clash. 

  • Magesi edged Pirates 3-2
  • Larsen over the moon after a win over Pirates
  • Riveiro laments the Sea Robbers' poor defending
