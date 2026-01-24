When will Andre de Jong, Daniel Msendami & Mpho Chabatsane make Orlando Pirates debut? Abdeslam Ouaddou explains trio's absence in draw with Sekhukhune United
In the January transfer window, Orlando Pirates have been one of the active teams as they continue working on winning the Premier Soccer League title.
They signed Andre de Jong from Stellenbosch as well as the former Marumo Gallants duo, Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane.
As usual, Pirates faithful expected to see the trio in action against Sekhukhune United at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, but it was only Chabatsane who made the matchday squad, but was not involved on the pitch.
When will Bucs' trio make their debut?
Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was asked about the trio in the post-match interview and why they were not involved against Babina Noko.
“Quickly, I was about their preparation, they were with us in the camp, so they are fit and ready, and just have to wait for when the coach and team need them," the former Morocco international responded.
"They will come to help us for sure, and I’m happy with what I’ve seen in the camp about their competitiveness.
"But you know, before coming to the club. We have a scouting department about bringing the players about our identity and the qualities, surely we will be able to see them on the pitch," the ex-Fulham player added.
Ouaddou defends his players
In the game against Sekhukhune United, coach Ouaddou insisted that his players performed well, but they just couldn't find the way to put the ball in the back of the net.
"The players did well, in terms of intensity, creating chances, but unfortunately this ball didn’t want to go inside the net, it’s football and to be honest I don’t have anything to reproach my players, they gave everything, technically and tactically, on point," he said in his post-match interview.
“We played against a very good team, as well, of course, we’re a bit disappointed because we deserved to win that game, but we have to give credit to Sekhukhune as well about how they were organised, the team spirit as well.
“I'm not worried, if we continue to play like that, keep being dynamic, we will keep winning games. It’s not easy to play the first game [after the break], but what I know is we did everything to win, the players went over the limit, and today was just not our day, it’s football," Ouadoou concluded.
Are Pirates missing Mabasa already?
In the game against Babina Noko, the Buccaneers were statistically better; they had 61% ball possession, 17 shots, of which six were on target, as opposed to Babina Noko, who managed just five attempts with only one troubling Sipho Chaine.
Bucs, furthermore, had two big chances but were denied by the inspired Renaldo Leaner, and eventually, the spoils were shared.
Evidence Makgopa and Yanela Mbuthuma just couldn't put the ball in the back of the net, while Tshegofatso Mabasa, who Ouaddou sent to Stellenbosch on loan, scored on his debut to give Gavin Hunt a 1-0 victory over Sekhukhune United on Tuesday.
The Soweto giants are now on 29 points, level with the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who beat Orbit College 2-0 on Monday.
The only advantage is that the Buccaneers have played 13 games, one less than Masandawana.