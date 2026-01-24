When will Andre de Jong, Daniel Msendami & Mpho Chabatsane make Orlando Pirates debut? Abdeslam Ouaddou explains trio's absence in draw with Sekhukhune United

In the game against Sekhukhune United, coach Ouaddou insisted that his players performed well, but they just couldn't find the way to put the ball in the back of the net.

"The players did well, in terms of intensity, creating chances, but unfortunately this ball didn’t want to go inside the net, it’s football and to be honest I don’t have anything to reproach my players, they gave everything, technically and tactically, on point," he said in his post-match interview.

“We played against a very good team, as well, of course, we’re a bit disappointed because we deserved to win that game, but we have to give credit to Sekhukhune as well about how they were organised, the team spirit as well.

“I'm not worried, if we continue to play like that, keep being dynamic, we will keep winning games. It’s not easy to play the first game [after the break], but what I know is we did everything to win, the players went over the limit, and today was just not our day, it’s football," Ouadoou concluded.