The next transfer window is slowly approaching and the Soweto giants continue being linked with a Tanzania international midfielder.

Azam attacking midfielder Feisal Salum is reportedly a transfer target of Kaizer Chiefs since the last transfer period and has also been linked with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Tanzanian giants have said they are open to listening to offers for the 27-year-old who previously worked with Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi at Young Africans.

Fans have reacted to this transfer news and GOAL takes a look at what they have been saying.