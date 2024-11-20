Rushwin Dortley, Kaizer Chiefs, September 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

What would have become of Bafana Bafana defender Rushwin Dortley had he joined Kaizer Chiefs during Gavin Hunt's tenure? - 'Maybe I wouldn’t have progressed the way I have now'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsRichards BayKaizer Chiefs vs Richards BayR. DortleyG. Hunt

The 22-year-old boldly says he is is a more mature player as he enjoys a season of regular football for both Amakhosi and the national team.

  • Chiefs signed Dortley from CT Spurs in July
  • He had been a transfer target of Chiefs four years ago
  • Dortley talks about the previous failed move
