What will Kaizer Chiefs get from reported transfer target and 'the best midfielder in Tanzania at the moment' Feisal Salum? Taifa Stars coach Hemed Suleiman explains
The 27-year-old Zanzibar-born star is in South Africa with an opportunity to show Amakhosi fans why he is being linked with their club.
- Chiefs are said to be after Salum
- He is a full Tanzania international
- Taifa Stars coach details the player's qualities
