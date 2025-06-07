Thalente Mbatha, South Africa, Feisal Salum, Tanzania, June 2025Backpage
Michael Madyira

What will Kaizer Chiefs get from reported transfer target and 'the best midfielder in Tanzania at the moment' Feisal Salum? Taifa Stars coach Hemed Suleiman explains

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsSouth AfricaCOSAFA CupSouth Africa vs MauritiusMauritiusF. SalumN. Nabi

The 27-year-old Zanzibar-born star is in South Africa with an opportunity to show Amakhosi fans why he is being linked with their club.

  • Chiefs are said to be after Salum
  • He is a full Tanzania international
  • Taifa Stars coach details the player's qualities
