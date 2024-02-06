What did Neal Maupay say to Kyle Walker? Man City boss Pep Guardiola addresses fierce exchange as Brentford striker courts more controversy days after James Maddison bust-up

Ritabrata Banerjee
Kyle Walker Neal MaupayGetty Images
Manchester CityPremier LeagueNeal MaupayKyle WalkerBrentford vs Manchester CityBrentfordPep Guardiola

Kyle Walker and Neal Maupay got involved in a heated exchange during Manchester City's win over Brentford, which Pep Guardiola has addressed.

  • Maupay & Walker involved in fierce confrontation
  • Managers play down incident
  • Man City beat Brentford 3-1

