South Africa finished their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign in style by securing a convincing victory on Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana beat South Sudan 3-0 to finish on top of Group K in the 2025 Afcon qualifiers for the tournament set to be hosted by Morocco.

Iqraam Rayners, Patrick Masanganyi and Teboho Mokoena were on target for South Africa at DHL Stadium.

Fans went on social media to discuss Bafana's victory and GOAL takes a look at some of the comments.