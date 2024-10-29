What Jose Mourinho has said about 'apprentice' Ruben Amorim as Sporting CP boss prepares for Man Utd job

GettyHarry SherlockWhat Jose Mourinho has said about 'apprentice' Ruben Amorim as Sporting CP boss prepares for Man Utd jobManchester UnitedJ. MourinhoSporting CPTransfersJose Mourinho believes Ruben Amorim is ready for a major job having shown him the ropes at Manchester United in the past.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAmorim interned under Mourinho at UnitedRed Devils have expressed desire to pay release clauseMourinho believes in his countrymanFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below