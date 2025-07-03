What happens in football pre-season? Exploring how soccer stars prepare for new campaigns

A lot goes on directly before the start of the regular season.

Pre-season can truly mark the difference between having a successful season and a disappointing campaign.

Fundamentally, pre-season lays the foundation for a number of aspects that can lead towards improving physical fitness, preventing injuries, team bonding, and building strategies, among other factors. In short, it is all about readying up physically and mentally.

It is a time wherein players recondition their bodies, and prepare their muscles and neural pathways; while for clubs and coaches, it accounts for a period to establish a layout for the coming season.

Ultimately, a balance between fun and preparation, GOAL discusses the work that goes in before competitive action begins.