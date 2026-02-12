Goal.com
Seth Willis

What does Khanyisa Mayo's Kaizer Chiefs future look like? Agent opens up on possible reunion with Sead Ramovic who snubbed him at CR Belouizdad

The former Cape Town City striker realised his dream of donning the famous Black and Gold jersey at the beginning of the season. The Bafana Bafana forward is among the experienced heads at the Soweto giants who are aiming at pushing for both the domestic and continental glory in the ongoing edition. But with injuries and lack of goals hampering his impact, the possibility of being returned to his parent club looms nearer.

    How did Mayo end up at Chiefs?

    Khanyisa Mayo was a late inclusion in the Kaizer Chiefs squad in the off-season transfer window.

    The Bafana Bafana international was seen as surplus to requirements by CR Belouizdad coach Sead Ramovic, who publicly stated he was not in his plans for the campaign.

    It gave Amakhosi a chance to sign the 27-year-old, albeit on loan.

    Mayo's stats at the Glamour Boys

    Mayo has not had a good run at Chiefs where injuries have affected his inclusion regularly across all competitions.

    It explains why he has made just 11 appearances for the Soweto giants this season with a return of a single goal to his name.

    The stiff competition in the attacking department has also seen him struggle to be involved as much as he may have wished. 

    Will Mayo stay at the club beyond this season?

    Mayo's agent, Basia Michaels, feels it will not be ideal for Mayo to go back to Algeria once his deal with Chiefs concludes. 

    “It’s a loan deal now, so that’s [return to Belouizdad] yet to be determined. Let’s see what happens. There is still a good four months left before the end of the season. We just need to see what happens, where the wind blows, and we go from there. I think, based on the difficulties that we faced, I don’t necessarily think it will be healthy for him to go back," she told Behind The Boot -Smash Sports.

    “That’s the other thing about football. Football is very similar to life in that you give something your all, literally, but if it’s not meant to be, it’s not meant to be. The coach had signed Khanyisa when we went and did the medicals, pre-season camp, and everything else. He was very thankful for getting the deal done. He was like, ‘I love this kit.’

    “The truth is, Khanyisa played something like 42 [sic] games, and he was a starter. No question about it. Khanyisa was loved in Algiers. Then there is a change in regime," Michaels continued.

    “Like many things in life, there are changes and changes we can’t control. It’s a change Khanyisa didn’t control and it didn’t work in his favour. It was quite surprising to me personally because Sead was also a coach I know like Khanyisa, when he was at TS Galaxy, and Khanyisa was playing for Cape Town City.

    “You look at circumstances around it and a couple of things that have happened and certain things you can’t talk about. There was no fallout. It was a difficult couple of weeks leading up to the Chiefs loan. Algeria was tough," she concluded. 

    The main job for Mayo and Co.

    Currently, Chiefs are just five points behind Premier Soccer League leaders Orlando Pirates and still in the race for the South African top-tier crown.

    Amakhosi are also a point away from the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final this season. 

    Mayo and the other Chiefs players have a massive task to deliver.

