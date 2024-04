Amakhosi fans are fed up with the former Al Ahly assistant coach who, they believe, has nothing new to offer the club.

Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr. recently confirmed the team will have a new coach next season meaning interim tactician Cavin Johnson will resume his role in developing talent.

However, it seems having Johnson in the club in any capacity is not appeasing the Glamour Boys supporters who want the tactician to be fired.

They argue the 65-year-old will not help the team achieve the set objectives. Here are the views of GOAL readers.