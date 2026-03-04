Americans Abroad: Tactics and trends - Johnny Cardoso finding footing at Atletico Madrid, is it time to call up Rokas Pukstas?

Johnny Cardoso’s fall was derailed by injuries. His winter was spent building himself back up. Now, as the calendar turns to spring, the USMNT midfielder is beginning to establish himself as a key piece for Atletico Madrid.

Since Jan. 18, Cardoso has started all but one of Atletico Madrid’s La Liga matches, with Atleti collecting 13 of a possible 18 points during that stretch. Cardoso has been steady, anchoring the midfield alongside three different partners. Even after an injury to Pablo Barrios, Atletico’s midfield has continued to function, and Diego Simeone credits Cardoso for helping make that happen.

“I’m very happy with Johnny Cardoso’s work,” Simeone said recently. “He recovered many balls. We need to regain possession because without it, you can’t play. It stabilizes the team.”

Cardoso has done more than that. Against Club Brugge in the Champions League, Atletico had its back against the wall after a 3-3 first-leg draw. In the second leg, the American scored his first Atletico goal, helping secure a 4-1 win and a spot in the round of 16.

“It definitely gives him confidence,” Simeone said. “He’s a player we brought in to play. We need him to maintain the consistency he showed today, like he did vs. Espanyol.”

From a USMNT perspective, questions remain. Cardoso has not featured for the national team since the summer and has yet to deliver a true starter-level performance. There is little doubt he is thriving in La Liga, though, now doing so on a bigger stage with one of Europe’s most demanding clubs.