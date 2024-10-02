Weston McKennie, JuventusGetty
USMNT's Weston McKennie helps Juventus seal brilliant winner as 10-man team stun RB Leipzig in UEFA Champions League

A brilliant Weston McKennie tackle won the ball for Juventus to score a late-winner in their UCL match with the Bundesliga side

  • Juventus defeat RB Leipzig 3-2 in UCL action
  • McKennie plays crucial role in winner
  • Bianconeri come back from 2-1, down a man, to stun
