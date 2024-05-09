Weston McKennie first, Christian Pulisic second & Josh Sargent at 48! USMNT Player Performance Index draws astonished response from Alexi Lalas as 16-goal Norwich striker only scrapes into top 50
The USMNT Player Performance Index has surprised Alexi Lalas, with Josh Sargent scraping into a top 50 led by Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Juventus midfielder leads the way
- PSV title winners inside top five
- Championship forwards harshly treated