West Ham enter Jack Grealish transfer race but key issue remains as Manchester City winger attempts to engineer summer exit

West Ham United have reportedly stepped into the mix to secure the services of Manchester City’s Jack Grealish. The midfielder's future with City appears to be over and his exclusion from the Club World Cup squad served as a reminder that his services are no longer required at the Etihad.

Grealish heading towards Man City exit

West Ham & Everton are vying for his services

High wages present a major stumbling block