Rhulani Mokwena, MC AlgerBackpage
Seth Willis

Were Mamelodi Sundowns betrayed by their analyst? MC Alger's Rhulani Mokwena concedes discussing 'different tactical ideas'

The highly anticipated fixture this weekend at Loftus Versfeld Stadium will see either Masandawana or People's Club miss out on the last eight of the CAF Inter-Club competition. The game comes in the wake of recent allegations involving the home team about one of their own sharing the club's strategy with the rivals.

  • Why is Mario Masha suspended?

    Mamelodi Sundowns analyst Mario Masha was suspended by the club after allegedly sharing tactical information with MC Alger coach Rhulani Mokwena.

    It was a shocking claim considering the fact that the two teams are set to meet on Saturday in Group C's CAF Champions League outing in Mzansi.

    The South African heavyweights need a win to advance, while the Algerian side will do with at least a draw.

  • Rhulani Mokwena, MC Alger, November 2025Backpage

    Did Mokwena and Masha communicate?

    In his pre-match interview, Mokwena denied discussing such despite the two talking about different but football-related information.

    The 38-year-old then explained why he couldn't jeopardise his reputation, which he has taken time to build.

    "Reputation is built over years of conduct and not through anonymous screenshots, and let me state this very, very clearly: Mario has not given me any, any tactical or confidential information about Sundowns," he said in a presser.

    "The conversations referenced were professional football discussions, some personal, relating to his UEFA licenses, which he asked me to help him share through different methodologies of previous work done together at Mamelodi Sundowns and different tactical ideas that include European examples such as those from Manchester City.

    "At no point, and I repeat at no point, were current Sundowns tactical plans or confidential material shared with me," Mokwena added.

  • Rhulani Mokwena, MC AlgerMC Alger

    I couldn't risk his career

    Mokwena further explained why he couldn't risk the career of his friend to get a competitive advantage.

    "Mario is a great man, someone I consider a friend, a former colleague, but above all, a hard-working professional and a family man. I would never ask him to compromise his integrity for me. I would never ask anyone to risk their career for a competitive advantage," he stated.

    "I also want to strongly protect my current technical team at MC Alger. The work, the investment, and the time they spent analysing opponents and preparing properly have been greatly undermined. Any suggestion that we rely on leaked information disrespects this great club and our professionalism.

    "We prepare thoroughly, of course, through intelligence and hard work, but never through shortcuts," Mokwena concluded.

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns November 2025Backpage

    What the Sunday game means

    Al Hilal Omdurman have a massive advantage ahead of the final Group C game. The Sudanese outfit have eight points, and a point against Lupopo will be enough to see them through.

    Coach Miguel Cardoso will be risking his job if he fails to beat Mokwena to the quarter-final slot.

    However, the South African tactician will definitely enjoy eliminating his former side after an unceremonious exit two seasons ago.

