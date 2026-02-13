Were Mamelodi Sundowns betrayed by their analyst? MC Alger's Rhulani Mokwena concedes discussing 'different tactical ideas'

In his pre-match interview, Mokwena denied discussing such despite the two talking about different but football-related information.

The 38-year-old then explained why he couldn't jeopardise his reputation, which he has taken time to build.

"Reputation is built over years of conduct and not through anonymous screenshots, and let me state this very, very clearly: Mario has not given me any, any tactical or confidential information about Sundowns," he said in a presser.

"The conversations referenced were professional football discussions, some personal, relating to his UEFA licenses, which he asked me to help him share through different methodologies of previous work done together at Mamelodi Sundowns and different tactical ideas that include European examples such as those from Manchester City.

"At no point, and I repeat at no point, were current Sundowns tactical plans or confidential material shared with me," Mokwena added.