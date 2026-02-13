Were Mamelodi Sundowns betrayed by their analyst? MC Alger's Rhulani Mokwena concedes discussing 'different tactical ideas'
Why is Mario Masha suspended?
Mamelodi Sundowns analyst Mario Masha was suspended by the club after allegedly sharing tactical information with MC Alger coach Rhulani Mokwena.
It was a shocking claim considering the fact that the two teams are set to meet on Saturday in Group C's CAF Champions League outing in Mzansi.
The South African heavyweights need a win to advance, while the Algerian side will do with at least a draw.
- Backpage
Did Mokwena and Masha communicate?
In his pre-match interview, Mokwena denied discussing such despite the two talking about different but football-related information.
The 38-year-old then explained why he couldn't jeopardise his reputation, which he has taken time to build.
"Reputation is built over years of conduct and not through anonymous screenshots, and let me state this very, very clearly: Mario has not given me any, any tactical or confidential information about Sundowns," he said in a presser.
"The conversations referenced were professional football discussions, some personal, relating to his UEFA licenses, which he asked me to help him share through different methodologies of previous work done together at Mamelodi Sundowns and different tactical ideas that include European examples such as those from Manchester City.
"At no point, and I repeat at no point, were current Sundowns tactical plans or confidential material shared with me," Mokwena added.
- MC Alger
I couldn't risk his career
Mokwena further explained why he couldn't risk the career of his friend to get a competitive advantage.
"Mario is a great man, someone I consider a friend, a former colleague, but above all, a hard-working professional and a family man. I would never ask him to compromise his integrity for me. I would never ask anyone to risk their career for a competitive advantage," he stated.
"I also want to strongly protect my current technical team at MC Alger. The work, the investment, and the time they spent analysing opponents and preparing properly have been greatly undermined. Any suggestion that we rely on leaked information disrespects this great club and our professionalism.
"We prepare thoroughly, of course, through intelligence and hard work, but never through shortcuts," Mokwena concluded.
- Backpage
What the Sunday game means
Al Hilal Omdurman have a massive advantage ahead of the final Group C game. The Sudanese outfit have eight points, and a point against Lupopo will be enough to see them through.
Coach Miguel Cardoso will be risking his job if he fails to beat Mokwena to the quarter-final slot.
However, the South African tactician will definitely enjoy eliminating his former side after an unceremonious exit two seasons ago.