‘F*** off, we’re going to United’ - Dimitar Berbatov reveals what he told agent when Man City tried signing him in 2008

AFPAditya Gokhale'F*** off, we're going to United' - Dimitar Berbatov reveals what he told agent when Man City tried signing him in 2008Manchester CityManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov has acknowledged that he was offended when Manchester City attempted to sign him in 2008.
Berbatov reveals Man City tried to sign himTold agent to 'f*** off' when he learned about itEventually joined Manchester United