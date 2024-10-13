Wayne Rooney and his wife ColeenGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Should Wayne Rooney worry about ‘turbulent marriage’ revelations? Man Utd legend & current Plymouth boss sees wife Coleen lined up for record-breaking ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’ contract

W. RooneyManchester UnitedShowbizPlymouthChampionship

Coleen Rooney is reportedly in line for a record-breaking ‘I’m A Celeb’ contract, with bosses hoping for marriage revelations about husband Wayne.

  • Ex-England captain in charge of Pilgrims
  • Partner heading to jungle Down Under
  • ITV hoping for insights into private life
