Wayne Rooney leaves Stick To Football pundits stunned as he reveals eye-watering details of biggest Man Utd contract

While Rooney has not had much success in management, following his dismissals at Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle, few can argue about what he achieved as a player. He won five Premier League titles and a Champions League, along with a host of other silverware. The 40-year-old picked up a hatful of individual accolades, scored 53 goals in 120 games for England, and found the net on 313 occasions in 763 appearances. Across his career, greats of the game waxed lyrical about him.

For instance, former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo said: "He was the kid of England, everyone loved him. He was so powerful, I was calling him ‘Pitbull.’ The power of Wayne Rooney is his mentality and strength, and he never stops. He’s a fantastic team player, and he scores. He’s a fantastic boy, and he helped me a lot when he came to join us in Manchester."

Ronaldo's greatest of all time rival, Lionel Messi, believed that what Rooney could do on a football pitch was "very special".

The Argentine admitted: "There has always been a great deal of respect between myself and Wayne Rooney. For me, he is the great English player of the generation. What he is capable of doing on the field is very special, and he is one of the few players that would improve any squad in Europe."

And Arsenal great Thierry Henry said the consistently high level Rooney produced in his career was "extraordinary".

He added: "To play well for six months or a season in football is nothing. To do so for over a decade like Rooney is extraordinary. I know what it takes, and it isn’t easy. Trust me, people talk about him outside of this country. In Spain and France, he is appreciated as a top, top player."