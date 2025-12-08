getty images
Wayne Rooney ridiculed as Man Utd legend reveals the reason it was 'hard' to watch wife Coleen on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!
Wayne and Coleen Rooney's differing ends to 2024
Coleen’s appearance on I’m A Celebrity in late 2024 became one of the most talked-about moments of the show’s recent history, as she entered the Australian jungle after years of avoiding reality TV. Her decision came at a time when her young children were older, allowing her to commit to a long stint away from home. Coleen embraced the challenge head-on, participating in 'Bushtucker Trials' and endearing herself to viewers with her competitiveness and resilience.
While Coleen flourished on screen and ultimately finished as the runner-up, her success contrasted sharply with Wayne’s struggles back in England. The United legend was enduring a turbulent spell as manager of Plymouth Argyle, battling a disastrous run of results and mounting pressure. As Coleen captured the nation’s attention, Wayne was facing relentless scrutiny and the stress of a looming relegation fight. This unique overlap created widespread public discussion around the couple, with many viewers joking about Wayne struggling while his wife dominated the headlines.
Wayne reveals why it was 'hard' to watch Coleen on I'm A Celeb...
Coleen revealed on The Wayne Rooney Show why she finally agreed to join the show, saying: "I just felt like the time was right. The kids were all a little bit older. I think in the past, the kids have been too young to leave them for that amount of time. But, also, I'd made this decision to start doing some better work again. So I thought that would be the good a good start."
She added that although she was not naturally drawn to reality TV, this particular show had always appealed to her competitive side. "Also, I think it's I've never been one for reality TV. Like, there's not much I would do. I've always said if I was to do one, I'd do that. I'm quite competitive."
Wayne, meanwhile, admitted that the experience of watching the show was unexpectedly difficult for him. "It was hard watching, you know," he confessed to a spate of laughs, prompting the interviewer to ask why. "I was away in Plymouth, so I was on my own as well," Rooney continued, while Coleen laughed beside him as he recalled his lonely viewing nights.
The former England captain added that the impact took him by surprise. "So in the apartment on my own, so I'm watching it, and then it was, it was emotional."
Coleen's positive public image after I'm A Celeb...
Coleen’s appearance on the show coincided with one of the highest-profile public redemptions in recent celebrity TV history. After years of being at the centre of the so-called 'Wagatha Christie' saga involving Rebekah Vardy, she used the jungle setting to reshape her public image. Her warmth, humour, and willingness to take on difficult tasks quickly made her a favourite among viewers, and her journey to the final cemented her as one of the breakout stars of the series.
At the same time, Wayne was enduring a managerial nightmare at Plymouth Argyle. His team entered a severe slump, conceding goals at an alarming rate and failing to secure wins during the very weeks Coleen was excelling on television. The pressure intensified with each match, ultimately resulting in Rooney’s departure from the club on December 31, 2024.
Coleen's TV future — Wayne's uncertain managerial career
With Coleen’s public profile rejuvenated and her popularity soaring, there has been speculation that she may pursue further media projects following her successful stint on I’m A Celebrity. Her openness about the experience suggests she is more comfortable stepping back into the spotlight than at any point in recent years. Whether she chooses more television or focuses on other professional ventures remains to be seen.
For Wayne, the future is more uncertain. After leaving Plymouth, he has been linked to several coaching roles but remains at a crossroads following another setback in his managerial career. The Manchester United legend has been taking up punditry duties and working with the BBC's 'The Wayne Rooney Show' to keep himself occupied as he decides upon his future.
