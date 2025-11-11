Wayne Rooney names Paul Pogba among Man Utd's three strangest signings before INEOS' arrival as club legend hits out at 'big name' policy

But as has so often been the case at Old Trafford, progress has been fragile. November brought back-to-back 2-2 draws against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham, exposing lingering defensive frailties. Speaking to TNT Sports after the Tottenham draw, Amorim acknowledged the mixed emotions.

He said: "During the game we felt like the three points were there to take home. But then with everything that happened, Harry Maguire and Casemiro coming off and conceding two goals... we scored again and it's a point. When you cannot win you don't lose, once again we did that. We have so much to grow as a team, because today was our day to win this game.

"We need to look at ourselves, we were not pressing with the same intensity, we felt comfortable but we need to understand that if we had more bravery we kill the game. But sometimes this happens, you have a better first half than second. We believe in our capacity to score goals until the last minute. It's a little frustration, but also pride at the response of the players at the response to second goal of Tottenham. This is the tip of the iceberg, we are at the beginning of becoming a strong team, so we have a lot to do."

United will return from the international break with a crucial clash against Everton on Monday, November 24.