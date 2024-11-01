N'Golo Kante Al-IttihadGetty/X
Gill Clark

WATCH: 'Typical N'Golo Kante!' - Midfielder cleans up pitch while Al-Ittihad team-mates take drinks break during mega Saudi clash with rivals Al-Ahli

N. KanteAl IttihadAl AhliAl Ittihad vs Al AhliSaudi Pro League

N'Golo Kante was spotted cleaning up the pitch during Al-Ittihad's Saudi Pro League clash with Al-Ahil while his team-mates took a drinks break.

  • Al-Ittihad beat Al-Ahli in key clash
  • Game halted after fans throw flags on to pitch
  • Kante helps clear up while team-mates take a break
