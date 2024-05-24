Watch out Max Verstappen! Adidas custom F1 car for Lionel Messi as Inter Miami captain finds supercharged ride ‘with the speed I'm looking for’
Max Verstappen had better watch out, with adidas delivering a custom F1 car for Lionel Messi that provides “the speed” Inter Miami’s captain is after.
- Argentine superstar known for quick feet
- Has always lived professional life in the fast lane
- Campaign launched for new F50 boot range