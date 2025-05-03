Thembinkosi Lorch, Wydad AC, May 2025.Wydad AC
WATCH: No Rhulani Mokwena No Problem! Award winner Thembinkosi Lorch pulls off amazing skill before scoring winning goal after Cassius Mailula grabs assist in Wydad AC's win over AS FAR Rabat to boost Caf Champions League ambitions

The two South African attackers were influential as the Red Castle edged out the Militarians in a high-profile match.

  • Mailula grabbed an assist as Wydad opend scoring
  • Lorch grabbed winning goal after Rabat equaliser
  • Win boosts Wydad's Champions League bid
