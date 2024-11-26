WATCH: Manqoba Mngqithi drops Khuliso Mudau and key Mamelodi Sundowns players after criticising them for Carling Knockout humiliation

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraWATCH: Manqoba Mngqithi drops Khuliso Mudau and key Mamelodi Sundowns players after criticising them for Carling Knockout humiliationCAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Maniema UnionManiema UnionPremier Soccer LeagueK. MudauM. MngqithiThe Brazilians coach has moved on to act on his defender following the humiliating defeat by Magesi FC. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMngqithi dropped Mudau from the Maniema matchThis is after he criticised the defender last weekendThat came after the CKO defeat by MagesiFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱