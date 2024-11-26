Khuliso MudauBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

WATCH: Manqoba Mngqithi drops Khuliso Mudau and key Mamelodi Sundowns players after criticising them for Carling Knockout humiliation

CAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Maniema UnionManiema UnionPremier Soccer LeagueK. MudauM. Mngqithi

The Brazilians coach has moved on to act on his defender following the humiliating defeat by Magesi FC.

  • Mngqithi dropped Mudau from the Maniema match
  • This is after he criticised the defender last weekend
  • That came after the CKO defeat by Magesi
