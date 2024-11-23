Manqoba Mngqithi feels let down by Khuliso Mudau and Mamelodi Sundowns' 'best players' - They 'could've maybe saved the situation' & Clinton Larsen ecstatic after masterminding so-called national team's downfall 'Golden Arrows tried it, they got five, SuperSport United got four'
The Brazilians missed out on another major trophy after failing to win the MTN8 earlier in the current season.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Magesi clinched the CKO
- They beat Sundowns 2-1
- The coaches react to the result
🟢📱