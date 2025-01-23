Neo Maema, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2025 Neo Maema/Lo Phanda
Seth Willis

WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns stars and popular musician kill it as businessman Neo Maema unveils new fashion line

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Sibanye Golden StarsSibanye Golden StarsCupN. MaemaB. Aubaas

The attacking midfielder has been doing his job at Masandawa but is now taking another venture outside football.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Maema has been a key player for Downs
  • He has been delivering when given a chance
  • Midfielder reveals new venture
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱