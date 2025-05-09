WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs' Mfundo Vilakazi & Mamelodi Sundowns starlet Kutlwano Letlhaku combine brilliantly as South Africa frustrate Zambia to reach Afcon quarter-finals and keep Fifa World Cup dream alive
Mzansi shot to the top of Group A despite failing to collect maximum points against their Cosafa rivals.
- Amajita faced Zambia in their third Afcon match
- The match ended in a deadlock
- SA are through to the quarters
