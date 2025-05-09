Kutlwano Letlhaku & Langelihle, Amajita vs Zambia, May 2025Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs' Mfundo Vilakazi & Mamelodi Sundowns starlet Kutlwano Letlhaku combine brilliantly as South Africa frustrate Zambia to reach Afcon quarter-finals and keep Fifa World Cup dream alive

Africa Cup of Nations U20South Africa U20 vs Zambia U20South Africa U20Zambia U20K. LetlhakuM. VilakaziPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FC

Mzansi shot to the top of Group A despite failing to collect maximum points against their Cosafa rivals.

  • Amajita faced Zambia in their third Afcon match
  • The match ended in a deadlock
  • SA are through to the quarters
