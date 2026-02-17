WATCH: Folarin Balogun becomes first American to score twice in Champions League knockout match for Monaco vs. PSG

Balogun's first goal came inside the opening minute, giving Monaco a 1-0 lead over PSG in their Champions League knockout tie. Left unmarked in the box, the American striker was free to head home from close range, giving his side the early advantage.
The advantage was doubled in the 18th minute, and it required a bunch of Balogun finesse. The forward played a one-two with Maghnes Akliouche before blitzing past PSG captain Marquinhos. The Brazilian could only slide as Balogun raced away before firing his second goal of the game into the back of the net.