WATCH: Chelsea manager favourite Liam Rosenior fights off relentless pressure from media as Strasbourg boss faces questions over Premier League job

After Chelsea parted ways with Maresca, the Blues are now searching for a replacement, with Rosenior viewed amongst the frontrunners. The former Premier League defender is currently managing Strasbourg, who are uniquely positioned as Chelsea's sister club. As a result, one would imagine negotiations to take Rosenior to Stamford Bridge would be far more straightforward than most other potential appointments.

He has said that, to date, there has been no "concrete" contact, and after seeing Strasbourg draw with Nice, Rosenior was forced to fend off intense questioning from a Sky Sports reporter, who simply would not let the issue go.

That being said, Rosenior was clear: "I don't know, to be honest. I said it in the press conference, in life you never know what can happen. It's difficult to describe the connection I have with this group. I feel loved, I've loved this job from the start. My answer remains the same: I don't know. Nothing is concrete, there are no concrete discussions. I just want to focus on the team, on the club, which is a magnificent club. What will be, will be; I have to stay focused on the present moment. It's a very beautiful city, with very beautiful people, a great club. I've loved everything. The players have been incredible. I truly want the best for this club."