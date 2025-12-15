WATCH: Bruno Fernandes left visibly furious in aftermath of Man Utd's incredible eight-goal thriller against Bournemouth
Leaky Man Utd made to pay
United took the lead early in the game, thanks to a lovely strike from Amad Diallo. Antoine Semenyo hit back for the Cherries, though, and was lucky not to be sent off after appearing to put his hand around Diogo Dalot's throat following an altercation. Casemiro restored the home side's lead just before half-time, only for Bournemouth to strike again inside the opening minute of the second half. The South Coast side then took the lead themselves from a James Tavernier free-kick that Senne Lammens arguably should have dealt with. The drama did not end there. Fernandes struck a sweet free-kick of his own, before Matheus Cunha netted two minutes later, sparking scenes of joy inside Old Trafford. But that joy was short-lived, with Eli Junior Kroupi scoring five minutes after that, ultimately settling the contest and sending Fernandes' temper over the edge.
Watch the clip
Cracks still evident in Amorim's system
United's skipper was approached by several of his team-mates in the centre circle at full-time, and he could be seen angrily gesturing for a number of minutes. It was another mixed display from Amorim's side, who scored four times despite only creating two big chances - although they did rack up 25 shots. If the Red Devils want to compete for the Champions League places, they need to find some consistency in 2026, something that has evaded Amorim since taking over last season.
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Man Utd?
Things do not get any easier for the red half of Manchester, as they travel to high-flying Aston Villa next weekend. Before that, Amorim will have a week to work with his players, something he says is very much needed. In a post-match interview with Sky Sports, he said: "It was a fun game for everyone at home. I think we started really well. We did a good first half.
"The result should be completely different. And then again, six minutes of the second half, similar to Nottingham [Forest], we lost the concentration, and they score two goals. But we managed to get back to the game, we scored two goals again, and then we have to finish the game. Just a throw-in in our possession, we have to close and think about not to go again, to stay calm and close the game.
"I saw the effort of the players, I saw the effort of the defence, and at the end of the game, you make 4-3, I had the feeling that we would continue to push and score another one. We tried but in the end it was a draw.
"A lot of good things, but a lot of things to work [on]. We are not winning games sometimes in the details. It's not because it's a back four, back three, back five.
"It's the details that we need to work, understand the momentum of the game and we need to be clinical. Again, today against a very good team, we created many chances to win the game, and we should have won the three points."