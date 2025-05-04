Gilberto, Petro Atletico, April 2025Petro Atletico
Michael Madyira

WATCH: A goal and an assist for Orlando Pirates loanee Gilberto as Petro de Luanda edge closer to fourth successive Girabola league title

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesLamontville Golden Arrows vs Orlando PiratesLamontville Golden ArrowsKaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesKaizer ChiefsCupGilbertoPetro Atletico

Since returning to the Girabola, the Angola international has breathed life into his club career after struggling at the Buccaneers.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Gilberto struggled for game time at Pirates
  • That saw him being loaned out to Petro Atletico
  • He has now revived his career in Angola
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches