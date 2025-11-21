Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman reportedly receives substantial contract offer from DC Power

Multiple outlets report that Rodman’s representatives have spoken directly with Berman while also holding discussions with European clubs. According to The Athletic, they are evaluating an offer from DC Power that exceeds what the Spirit can provide under the league’s salary cap. Negotiations have reached an impasse because NWSL teams are unable to match offers from clubs operating outside the cap structure.

Berman stressed in her NWSL Final presser on Thursday that the league hopes to retain the star forward.

"We want Trinity in the NWSL, and we will fight for her," she said.

Rodman has more than delivered during her time in NWSL, scoring 23 goals. The 23-year-old is also reportedly drawing interest from European clubs.