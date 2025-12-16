Washington Huskies clinch first men's College Cup in school history behind Harrison Bertos' Golden Goal winner

Washington had control early and tested the NC State defense. Midfielder Zach Ramsey capitalized shortly before the half, seizing onto a loose ball and chipping home from outside the box to send the Huskies into the break with a 1-0 lead. The second came on the hour mark. Joe Dale bagged it this time, meeting a probing cross with a deft touch at the near post.

But NC State offered some ideas in return. Donavan Phillip pulled one back with an acrobatic volley in the box, which crept over the line via a deflection off a defender. The Wolfpack tied it up with three minutes remaining in normal time thanks to a well-worked move that ended with a curled finish from Taig Healy - enough to send the game to extra time.

And then there was one final twist. Washington had struggled for a foothold for most of the second half. Yet the first chance they got in extra minutes, they seized. A manic scramble in the box saw the ball fall to Harrison Bertos, who jabbed under the goalkeeper to lead the unranked Huskies to a National Championship win.