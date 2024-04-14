Was Mary Earps motivated by England snub? Man Utd goalkeeper labelled 'a realist' after heroics in FA Cup semi-final win over Chelsea as Marc Skinner hails her 'beautiful character'
Mary Earps is motivated by being “the best” and was not offering a response to an England snub when starring for Manchester United, says Marc Skinner.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Keeper dropped for Euro 2025 qualifier
- Remains a key figure for the Red Devils
- Helped to booked FA Cup final berth