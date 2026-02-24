Was it Muthi? Casric Stars keeper Wandile Mthombeni reveals secret behind the famous signature in Nedbank Cup win over favourites Orlando Pirates

"The last 48 hours have been crazy for me because my phone has been blowing up, especially with me writing on the ground. Everyone is curious, everyone wants to know what it's all about, but then I come from a family of believers, and we are a team of believers," he said as quoted by SABC Sport.

“We are very heavy on God, and what I was writing on the ground is three crosses, one for the Father, one for the Son, and one for the Holy Spirit. After that, you just write a verse that's close to your heart, which at the time was Isaiah 60:22, when the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen.

“That verse is close to my heart because I've been waiting for the longest time to get an opportunity to be the first choice and start games consistently. It took time, so at that moment it was a big moment for me, especially being an Orlando Pirates fan, playing at the stadium.

“I've always dreamt of playing at that stadium, so that's why I just went there to play my heart out for the whole nation to see my talent, to see my potential," Mthombeni added.