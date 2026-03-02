Was ex-Kaizer Chiefs tactician fired? Premier Soccer League outfit Durban City explain Ernst Middendorp's exit amid reports he contributed to coaches' sacking

Durban City chairman Farook Kadodia has now confirmed that Middendorp is no longer with the club.

"Middendorp came for short spells," he responded to Sportswire.

He was here to help settle in Badela and prepare us for January with the DStv Diski Challenge.

"At the end of February, that contract came to an end, and both parties agreed not to continue," Kadodia concluded.