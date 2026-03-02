Was ex-Kaizer Chiefs tactician fired? Premier Soccer League outfit Durban City explain Ernst Middendorp's exit amid reports he contributed to coaches' sacking
The expected exit?
Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has been missing from Durban City in recent weeks.
This raised eyebrows as the veteran tactician was serving as the Technical Director, meaning he had to be present, especially in competitive assignments.
However, initially, the management claimed the 67-year-old was on leave.
Durban City reveal latest on Middendorp
Durban City chairman Farook Kadodia has now confirmed that Middendorp is no longer with the club.
"Middendorp came for short spells," he responded to Sportswire.
He was here to help settle in Badela and prepare us for January with the DStv Diski Challenge.
"At the end of February, that contract came to an end, and both parties agreed not to continue," Kadodia concluded.
The accusations...
Reports have it that the German did not see eye to eye with coach Gavin Hunt, who had taken the reins at the club following their promotion to the PSL.
After Hunt's exit, Sinethemba Badela came in, but his stint with the club lasted barely a month before leaving, leaving Pitso Dladla in charge of the team on an interim basis.
Middendorp was allegedly involved in the decisions made by the management.
City defy technial team instability
Despite the frequent changes in their technical team, Durban City are fourth on the PSL table after removing Kaizer Chiefs from that position.
Their latest outing was against Marumo Gallants, a game they won by a solitary goal.