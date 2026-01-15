Warning fired to Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs! Ex-Amakhosi coach strengthens his squad by signing Brazilian star
AmaZulu strengthen
Before the Premier Soccer League resumes for the second round, AmaZulu have added two more signings to their squad.
Arthur Zwane, former Amakhosi head coach, has signed Brazilian-born defender Gustavo Lopes, who was linked to Chiefs, as well as former Cape Town City FC midfielder Luyolo Slatsha.
During the off-season transfer window, Usuthu strengthened by signing Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya from FC Platinum, Keagan Allan, Langelihle Mhlongo, and Thabiso Kutumela from Richards Bay, Ryan Moon from Golden Arrows, and Darren Johnson from Chippa United. Liam Bern was controversially signed from Cape Town Spurs.
Mason Mushore from Highlanders FC of Zimbabwe was the club's first signing in the mid-season transfer window.
Welcome to Durban!
The Durban-based side confirmed the arrival of the two players on Thursday.
“It’s been a very welcoming environment so far. It’s an open space where the relationship between the coaches and players is very good. Communication is open, direct, accountable, and demanding in terms of the standards required to compete in the league,” said Slatsha, as per FARPost.
“There’s a strong balance in the squad: experienced, big-name players alongside exciting young talent. I believe this group can produce something special. My focus right now is to establish myself within the team, and from there, further aspirations will follow as things go."
On his part, he expressed satisfaction in how he was received and added that he is aware of the kind of pressure that awaits him.
“South African football comes with a lot of pressure and is widely followed beyond the country’s borders.”
“It’s good, well-played football, and that is clear to see. I’ve been very well received since arriving and have seen first-hand how organised the club is," said the Brazilian, who has been signed as a free agent after leaving Mozambican first division side Ferroviário de Beira in January.
"The structure here is strong and professional, and I believe this is a club capable of achieving something significant,” said Gustavo.
- Orlando Pirates
Pirates have not been left behind
With two trophies - MTN8 and Carling Knokcout - already in their cabinet, Pirates' focus is firmly on the PSL title.
To beat Sundowns to the title, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou knows that he needs players and a deep squad. For that reason, he has strengthened the playing unit with the signing of Andre De Jong from Stellenbosch as well as Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane.
Before the season began, Pirates signed more than 10 players; a number of them have gone on to become key first-team players. Bafana Bafana stars Tshepang Moremi, Sipho Mbule, and Oswin Appollis have stamped authority by becoming regular first-teamers.
Others who have impressed include Sihle Nduli, Kamogelo Sebelebele from TS Galaxy, and Lebone Seema.
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Who have Sundowns signed?
Sensing that Pirates might push them to the wire in the PSL title race, the Tshwane giants have signed Brayan Leon from Colombia and, in a surprise move that shocked South Africa's football fans, Monnapule Saleng from Pirates where he had been on a season-long loan at Orbit College. South African international Khulumani Ndamane has also officially joined the Brazilians.
It is clear that Downs are strengthening for a gruelling campaign, as they have their focus both on the domestic title and the CAF Champions League.
Will Chiefs sign new players?
There is a high probability that coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef will work with the players already at Naturena.
The club's football manager, Bobby Motaung, ruled out January transfer business, unless there is a very special player in the market and they need him.
"We will not say no if a special player comes along. Should that happen, we will consider it," Motaung explained recently.
"We are satisfied with our current squad because some of our players had injuries, but they are back now. We signed a lot of players at the beginning of the season, and some of them have not played yet," he added.
"It's not easy to join Chiefs; it takes time for some players to settle. They need to get used to the team [first] for everything to go accordingly. We do not want to keep on changing our squad," explained Motaung.