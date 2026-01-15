Warning fired to Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs! Ex-Amakhosi coach strengthens his squad by signing Brazilian star

The Durban-based side confirmed the arrival of the two players on Thursday.

“It’s been a very welcoming environment so far. It’s an open space where the relationship between the coaches and players is very good. Communication is open, direct, accountable, and demanding in terms of the standards required to compete in the league,” said Slatsha, as per FARPost.

“There’s a strong balance in the squad: experienced, big-name players alongside exciting young talent. I believe this group can produce something special. My focus right now is to establish myself within the team, and from there, further aspirations will follow as things go."

On his part, he expressed satisfaction in how he was received and added that he is aware of the kind of pressure that awaits him.

“South African football comes with a lot of pressure and is widely followed beyond the country’s borders.”

“It’s good, well-played football, and that is clear to see. I’ve been very well received since arriving and have seen first-hand how organised the club is," said the Brazilian, who has been signed as a free agent after leaving Mozambican first division side Ferroviário de Beira in January.

"The structure here is strong and professional, and I believe this is a club capable of achieving something significant,” said Gustavo.