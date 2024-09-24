Erling Haaland squares up to Gabriel Magalhaes during Manchester City's clash with ArsenalGetty
Soham Mukherjee

'It's a war' - Gabriel responds to Erling Haaland throwing ball at his head as Arsenal defender fires strong warning to whole Man City squad

Erling HaalandManchester CityArsenalGabrielManchester City vs ArsenalPremier League

Gabriel called it "a war" in response to Erling Haaland throwing the ball at his head as the Arsenal man issued a warning to Manchester City.

  • City clawed back a point against Arsenal
  • John Stones scored a stoppage-time equaliser
  • Gabriel warned City that Arsenal are "waiting"
